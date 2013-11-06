Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Haircare: Global Industry Almanac- industrial development and trends

Global Haircare industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global haircare market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global haircare market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key haircare players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global haircare market with five year forecasts



Highlights



The global haircare market had total revenues of $50.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2008 and 2012.



Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3.6% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 14.7 billion units in 2012.



The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $60.6bn by the end of 2017.

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