Haircare - UK - April 2014, Global Industry Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- UK Haircare Industry 2014, While the haircare markets remain in growth, the pace has slowed in 2013 as consumers turn to savvied shopping methods to secure the cheapest prices, and scientific as well as technological advancements cause a cannibalisation of product needs.



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Table of Content

Introduction

Products covered in this report

Definitions:

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

Market growth continues but pace is slowing

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of haircare products, 2008-18

Appealing to an ageing consumer is essential

Shampoo takes the largest share of launches

Figure 2: UK product launches in the shampoo, conditioners, treatment and styling market, 2011-13

Shampoo continues to hold the highest penetration

Figure 3: Hair product usage, by gender, February 2014

Figure 4: Attitudes towards shopping for haircare products, by gender, February 2014

Figure 5: Attitudes towards haircare, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights

Building brand loyalty in the shampoo and conditioner market

The facts

The implications

Product repertoires suffering from cannibalisation

The facts

The implications

Anti-ageing holds opportunities for the haircare markets

The facts

The implications



Trend Application

Trend: Return to the Experts

Trend: Retired for Hire

Mintel futures trend: Human



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Market Drivers

Key points

Ageing population

Figure 6: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, by gender, 2008-18

Increasing employment needs a well-groomed image

Figure 7: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2008-18

Shorter showers call for faster products

Figure 8: Green household habits, December 2013

Socialising provides opportunity for the haircare market

Figure 9: What extra money is spent on, selected items, January 2014

Nine in ten women use a blow dryer

Figure 10: Hair appliance frequency of use, February 2014



Who’s Innovating?

Key points

Shampoo takes the largest share of launches

Figure 11: UK product launches in the shampoo, conditioners, treatment and styling market, 2011-13

Figure 12: Notable new product launches in the shampoo category, 2013

Brightening and illuminating popular in 2013

Figure 13: Top ten product positioning claims of shampoo and conditioner products, 2013

Figure 14: Shampoo and conditioner products containing the brightening/illuminating claim, 2013

Environmentally friendly packaging trends

Free-from claims hold appeal

P&G leads company activity

Figure 15: UK product launches in the shampoo and conditioners market, by ultimate company, 2013

Hair styling focuses on speed

Figure 16: Top five product positioning claims of UK styling products, 2012-13

Figure 17: UK hair styling product examples featuring the time/speed claim, 2013

Treatments for damaged hair can boost own-label sales

Figure 18: Own-label product examples in the UK hair treatment market, 2013

Hair fullness a developing trend in 2014

Figure 19: New haircare product examples following the hair fullness trend, January-March 2014



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Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Growth maintained in 2013 however pace slows

Figure 20: UK retail value sales of haircare products, 2008-18

Steady pace of growth continues to 2018

Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of haircare products, 2008-18

Forecast methodology



Segment Performance

Key points

Shampoo continues to lead the market

Figure 22: UK retail value sales of haircare products, by segment 2008-13

2-in-1 shampoo sales grow

Figure 23: UK retail value sales of shampoo products, 2012-13

While conditioner thrives, treatment sales stall in 2013

Figure 24: UK retail value sales of conditioner and treatment products, 2012-13

Hair styling moves to a less “styled” approach

Figure 25: UK retail value sales of styling products, 2012-13



Market Share

Key points

Own-label suffers in shampoo market

Figure 26: UK retail value sales of shampoo, by brand, 2012-13

Aussie and Tresemmé increase market share

Figure 27: UK retail value sales of conditioners and treatments, by brand, 2012-13

got2b styling sees largest sales increase

Figure 28: UK retail value sales of styling products, by brand, 2012-13



Companies and Products

Henkel

Figure 29: Key financials for Henkel Limited, 2011 and 2012

Figure 30: Examples of new product launches by Henkel in the haircare market, Jan 2013-March 2014

Kao

Figure 31: Key financials for Kao Corporation (global), 2011-12

Figure 32: Examples of new product launches by Kao in the haircare market, Jan 2013-March 2014

L’Oreal



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