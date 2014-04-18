Haircare - UK - April 2014, Global Industry Analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Haircare - UK - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- UK Haircare Industry 2014, While the haircare markets remain in growth, the pace has slowed in 2013 as consumers turn to savvied shopping methods to secure the cheapest prices, and scientific as well as technological advancements cause a cannibalisation of product needs.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Products covered in this report
Definitions:
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Market growth continues but pace is slowing
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of haircare products, 2008-18
Appealing to an ageing consumer is essential
Shampoo takes the largest share of launches
Figure 2: UK product launches in the shampoo, conditioners, treatment and styling market, 2011-13
Shampoo continues to hold the highest penetration
Figure 3: Hair product usage, by gender, February 2014
Figure 4: Attitudes towards shopping for haircare products, by gender, February 2014
Figure 5: Attitudes towards haircare, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Building brand loyalty in the shampoo and conditioner market
The facts
The implications
Product repertoires suffering from cannibalisation
The facts
The implications
Anti-ageing holds opportunities for the haircare markets
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Return to the Experts
Trend: Retired for Hire
Mintel futures trend: Human
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Market Drivers
Key points
Ageing population
Figure 6: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, by gender, 2008-18
Increasing employment needs a well-groomed image
Figure 7: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2008-18
Shorter showers call for faster products
Figure 8: Green household habits, December 2013
Socialising provides opportunity for the haircare market
Figure 9: What extra money is spent on, selected items, January 2014
Nine in ten women use a blow dryer
Figure 10: Hair appliance frequency of use, February 2014
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Shampoo takes the largest share of launches
Figure 11: UK product launches in the shampoo, conditioners, treatment and styling market, 2011-13
Figure 12: Notable new product launches in the shampoo category, 2013
Brightening and illuminating popular in 2013
Figure 13: Top ten product positioning claims of shampoo and conditioner products, 2013
Figure 14: Shampoo and conditioner products containing the brightening/illuminating claim, 2013
Environmentally friendly packaging trends
Free-from claims hold appeal
P&G leads company activity
Figure 15: UK product launches in the shampoo and conditioners market, by ultimate company, 2013
Hair styling focuses on speed
Figure 16: Top five product positioning claims of UK styling products, 2012-13
Figure 17: UK hair styling product examples featuring the time/speed claim, 2013
Treatments for damaged hair can boost own-label sales
Figure 18: Own-label product examples in the UK hair treatment market, 2013
Hair fullness a developing trend in 2014
Figure 19: New haircare product examples following the hair fullness trend, January-March 2014
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Growth maintained in 2013 however pace slows
Figure 20: UK retail value sales of haircare products, 2008-18
Steady pace of growth continues to 2018
Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of haircare products, 2008-18
Forecast methodology
Segment Performance
Key points
Shampoo continues to lead the market
Figure 22: UK retail value sales of haircare products, by segment 2008-13
2-in-1 shampoo sales grow
Figure 23: UK retail value sales of shampoo products, 2012-13
While conditioner thrives, treatment sales stall in 2013
Figure 24: UK retail value sales of conditioner and treatment products, 2012-13
Hair styling moves to a less “styled” approach
Figure 25: UK retail value sales of styling products, 2012-13
Market Share
Key points
Own-label suffers in shampoo market
Figure 26: UK retail value sales of shampoo, by brand, 2012-13
Aussie and Tresemmé increase market share
Figure 27: UK retail value sales of conditioners and treatments, by brand, 2012-13
got2b styling sees largest sales increase
Figure 28: UK retail value sales of styling products, by brand, 2012-13
Companies and Products
Henkel
Figure 29: Key financials for Henkel Limited, 2011 and 2012
Figure 30: Examples of new product launches by Henkel in the haircare market, Jan 2013-March 2014
Kao
Figure 31: Key financials for Kao Corporation (global), 2011-12
Figure 32: Examples of new product launches by Kao in the haircare market, Jan 2013-March 2014
L’Oreal
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