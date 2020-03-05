Hairline Illusions, the American Wig Factory Introduces "Real Collection"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Hairline Illusions, the American Wig Factory is pleased to introduce the "Real Collection" Wigs and Hairpieces. Hairline Illusions, featured in the VOGUE Nippon Magazine and mentioned in the New York Times, has always been popular for their custom made, one of a kind wigs and other innovative products. "Since I founded Hairline Illusions in 2004, it has been such a joy for me to meet many different customers with unique stories, challenges and hair needs", says Egypt Lawson, the owner. "In my over 20 years of experience, I've learned everything there is to know about creating beautiful, natural and long-lasting wigs that are custom fit to each individual scalp. Our techniques allow a prosthesis to match the skins pigmentation perfectly. The Real Collection allows clients to buy readymade wigs with a custom like fit", further adds Egypt.



The "Real Collection" is yet another innovative collection of wigs in the medical prosthetic industry. The best thing about this collection is that users don't have to worry about removing and reapplying the wigs each and every day. The wigs can be worn for up to two weeks thereby helping their clients focus on their treatments rather than struggling with their wigs. The wigs last 3-5 years and this amazing product range comes with a six month warranty. The collection starts at $3,900 each and customers can also benefit from any kind of medical reimbursements for veterans or chemotherapy patients.



These wigs are truly natural and users will have the most realistic experience with these products. "We are happy to show you the ropes when it comes to learning all about application and removal! We love one-on-one time with our clients", adds Egypt. Hairline Illusions also offers free virtual consultations for cancer patients and veterans every Wednesday. They can now call or email the team here to make an appointment and get their queries answered with regards to products and availability.

