Hairy Stone Entertainment Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Children's eBooks

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- Hairy Stone Entertainment (HSE) is a North American entertainment company founded by Dean Smith, and it has proudly announced the launch of its new line of enhanced eBooks/cartoons for children. This new line of children's eBooks is called Hairy Stone Adventures, and these enhanced e-book for children consist of stories and characters created by Dean Smith himself. To introduce this project to the world, the entertainment company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"I do all the story writing, animation, narrating, and character voices, as well as anything to do with the website." Said Dean Smith, the Founder of Hairy Stone Entertainment, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "I have had training and plenty of experience in broadcasting, business, graphics and web design, all of which can only assist me in this latest endeavor." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/rockamania/hairy-stone-adventures and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 4,000 and Dean is offering his e-books as a reward for the backers. Moreover, the company is particularly welcoming parents from around the world to get these e-books for their children and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Hairy Stone Adventures

Hairy Stone Adventures is an emerging line of e-books/cartoons created by Dean Smith of Hairy Stone Entertainment. This Canada based entertainment company creates quality content to entertain and educate children, and it has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and support for this new eBook line.



