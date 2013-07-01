HaitiSpeaks.org Now Accepts Donations to Prevent the Rape of Haitian Children

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The 2010 earthquake in Haiti was a landmark event for the nation. In an instant, major cities like Port-au-Prince were devastated and over 300,000 people were killed or injured. After the disaster, hundreds of thousands of Haitians were forced to live on the streets following the destruction of their homes.



Today, Haiti has still not fully recovered from the 2010 earthquake, and a website called HaitiSpeaks.org looks to help the people of Haiti. HaitiSpeaks.org is a San Francisco-based charity that aims to help prevent child rape in Haiti. Following the 2010 disaster, thousands of children were orphaned and left to die on the streets. Many of these children were forced into prostitution to feed themselves and any remaining family members they had left.



These children have a sad tale. However, as a spokesperson for HaitiSpeaks.org explains, it doesn’t have to be that way for long:



“Haiti Speaks now accepts donations in order to help prevent child rape in Haiti. We firmly believe that no child should have to live in fear of rape, and the contributions made by our donors ensure that they don’t have to. All donations are tax deductible and we’ve designed to charity process to be as easy as possible for donors.”



At the HaitiSpeaks.org homepage, visitors will find a ‘Donation’ link along the top menu bar. That link takes visitors to a simple form that needs to be filled out in order to make a tax deductible contribution to the charity. The form simply asks for basic contact information, the donation amount, and the payment method used to make that donation.



HaitiSpeaks.org explains the tragic cycle of child rape in Haiti. Specifically, since the 2010 earthquake, young women and girls have often been forced to trade sex for shelter. Some of these children have no family left and are simply searching for a way to survive.



By donating to the Haiti Speaks charity, donors can have a remarkable effect on a child’s life. The website explains that the charity has a phenomenal 100% success rate when it comes to stopping child rapes in Haiti. The charity offers help for abused children in the form of shelter as well as mental health services and direct medical assistance.



Visitors will find pictures of Haitian children spread across the HaitiSpeaks.org website. Those interested in learning more about the charity and its objectives can clink on the website’s links to social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google+ pages. Meanwhile, those ready to donate to Haiti and support Haiti Speaks can do so by filling out the website’s online payment form.



