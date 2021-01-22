New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The global Halal Cosmetics market is forecast to reach USD 66.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is being driven by the increasing number of Muslim population globally. Muslims account for approximately 25% of the worldwide population. An increase in the health concerns among consumers after using cosmetic products is fueling the need for special cosmetic products, which is, driving the market for halal cosmetic products. Moreover, increasing awareness of Muslim consumers on their religious obligations has also contributed to the rising demand for halal-certified cosmetic products.



The increasing need for halal cosmetic products among the growing 2.4 billion Muslim customers across the globe is increasing. However, the demand for the cosmetics still stays unmet as cosmetics production is mostly controlled by the non-halal cosmetic manufacturers, whose manufacture process may not fit in with the requirements of its science. The innovative production and development of these cosmetics and the assessment of their product performance is still at a nascent stage. The integration of its science in the production of most cosmetic products remains insufficient.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd, Talent Cosmetic Co., Ltd., PHB Ethical Beauty, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, The Halal Cosmetics Company, Sampure Minerals, INIKA, Amara Cosmetics, Inc., Clara International, and Martha Tilaar Group, among others.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Halal Cosmetics industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Halal Cosmetics Market on the basis of Type, Application, Product type and region:'



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Personal Care Products

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hair Care

Skin Care

Face Care

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Halal Cosmetics market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Halal Cosmetics and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



A growing Muslim population in the world, along with an increasingly high disposable income, is augmenting the demand for halal hair care products. The main reason for this is the obligations towards religion and awareness regarding ethical products. The growing popularity of this product among the male population is also fostering the growth.



Halal cosmetic products must label according to the prescribed labeling requirement of the regulatory bodies of respective countries. The label on the product must bear a halal logo and reflect the ingredients of the product accurately as a means to aid the consumer in their decision as well as the consumption of the product.



All the text, illustrations, and its advertisement must comply with Islamic law and local culture.



The online segment dominated the market for halal cosmetics owing to the growing penetration of internet and smartphones in the developing Muslim countries. The e-commerce sector is trying to branch out and cover as much as possible to boost its sales. The online market is witnessing growth due to the influence of popular makeup artist and YouTube blogger leaving a huge footprint on social media….Continued



Major selling points of this research report



Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market.

Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration.

Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches.

Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools.

Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.



