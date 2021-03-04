DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Halal Cosmetic Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing Islamic population base who are ready to buy premium Halal-certified beauty products is a major factor fuelling the growth of the global halal cosmetics market size. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the use of cosmetic products will further boost the growth of the halal cosmetic market. The largest part of the population is of the Muslim population globally, thus the cosmetic market is focusing on increasing halal-certified products. Moreover, the growing standards of living and the increasing urbanization are other factors propelling the halal cosmetic market's demand. Besides the domestic market, India is becoming a hub of exports for halal products, particularly from the UAE, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.



The growing cases of health-related diseases, including breast cancer and abnormalities driven by cosmetics have bolstered the various ingredients. Most of the populated Muslim economies like Pakistan and Arab countries are emerging as price-sensitive countries. Thereby, the major players are emphasizing on launching small packaging products at a reduced-price range to prevent a one-time investment. Additionally, the increasing desire of the Muslim population is drastically shifting their interest towards fashion & makeup with Islamic loyalties will further anticipate stimulating the growth of the market. However, the high cost of these cosmetics and the restricted standard guidelines for halal certifications will hinder the growth of the halal cosmetic market during the forecast period.



Halal Cosmetic Market's leading Manufacturers:



- MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd

- IVY Beauty Corporation

- Talent Cosmetics

- The Halal Cosmetics Company

- PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.

- Sampure Minerals

- Amara Halal Cosmetics

- INIKA Organic

- Martha Tillar Group

- Clara International Beauty Group



Product Segment Drivers



Based on the product, skincare is expected to lead the market due to the growing awareness regarding the various exceptional benefits provided by the skincare products. The majority of the cosmetic product consists of ingredients that may cause skin irritation and have long-term side effects on health. This factor is promoting the people to opt for halal skincare to prevent health and skin-related diseases. The high adoption of the modern lifestyle and the increasing disposable income will further stimulate market growth.



Halal Cosmetic Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product:



- Skin care

- Hair care

- Makeup

- Other cosmetic products



Segmentation by Distribution Channel:



- Retail Sales



o Supermarkets/hypermarkets

o General departmental stores

o Drug stores

o Brand outlets

- Online sales



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



