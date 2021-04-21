New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global Halal Cosmetics market is forecast to reach USD 66.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is being driven by the increasing number of Muslim population globally. Muslims account for approximately 25% of the worldwide population. An increase in the health concerns among consumers after using cosmetic products is fueling the need for special cosmetic products, which is, driving the market for halal cosmetic products. Moreover, increasing awareness of Muslim consumers on their religious obligations has also contributed to the rising demand for halal-certified cosmetic products.



In context to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of the continuous growth of the healthcare sector and rising investment in the industry.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Halal Cosmetics industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Halal Cosmetics Market: Leading Participants



MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd, Talent Cosmetic Co., Ltd., PHB Ethical Beauty, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, The Halal Cosmetics Company, Sampure Minerals, INIKA, Amara Cosmetics, Inc., Clara International, and Martha Tilaar Group, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Halal Cosmetics market on the basis of application, end-use and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Personal Care Products

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hair Care

Skin Care

Face Care

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Further key findings from the report suggest



-A growing Muslim population in the world, along with an increasingly high disposable income, is augmenting the demand for halal hair care products. The main reason for this is the obligations towards religion and awareness regarding ethical products. The growing popularity of this product among the male population is also fostering the growth.



-Halal cosmetic products must label according to the prescribed labeling requirement of the regulatory bodies of respective countries. The label on the product must bear a halal logo and reflect the ingredients of the product accurately as a means to aid the consumer in their decision as well as the consumption of the product. All the text, illustrations, and its advertisement must comply with Islamic law and local culture.



-The online segment dominated the market for halal cosmetics owing to the growing penetration of internet and smartphones in the developing Muslim countries. The e-commerce sector is trying to branch out and cover as much as possible to boost its sales. The online market is witnessing growth due to the influence of popular makeup artist and YouTube blogger leaving a huge footprint on social media.



-The market in Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in 2019. Favorable government rules in GCC countries is driving the halal cosmetics market. The growing populace in the Middle Eastern nations is driving the overall market. Global players are expanding their businesses in the Middle East to cater to the increasing demand for these products….Continue



Key Questions Answered In The Report:



1.What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Halal Cosmetics market during the forecast period?

2.Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Halal Cosmetics market?

3.What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Halal Cosmetics market?

4.What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Halal Cosmetics market?

5.Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years?

6.How competitive is the landscape of the global Halal Cosmetics market currently as well as ahead?

7.What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Halal Cosmetics market?

8.How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market?

9.Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?



In conclusion, the Halal Cosmetics Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.