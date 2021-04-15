Halal Food Certification Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : DEKRA, Eurofins Scientific, IFANCA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Halal Food Certification Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Halal Food Certification Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Halal Food Certification

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ALS (United States),DEKRA (Netherlands),Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg),Intertek Group Plc (United Kingdom),IFANCA (United States),SGS (Switzerland),BTSA (Spain),International Halal Certification Center Inc. (South Korea),AsureQuality Limited (New Zeland),TUV Austria Bureau Of Inspection & Certification (Pvt.) Ltd (Austria)



Definition

The halal food certification is the document that is issued to the Muslim community for the production, exporting, and importing of agri-food as per the requirement of the community. Halal is a lifestyle followed by the Islamic communities which influences daily activities such as food, hygiene, fashion, health, etc. of the lives. The certification is provided on individual products, production facilities, retail premises, and others through the company audits and documentary evaluation and assurance of quality and production operations.



The Global Halal Food Certification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Individual Products, Production Facilities, Retail Premises, Others), Product (Restaurant Scheme Certification, Industrial Scheme Certification, Food, Beverage and Catering Scheme Certification, Product Endorsement Scheme Certification, Others), End User (Individual, Restaurant, Cafes, Hotels, Others)



What's Trending in Market:

Use of Halal Food Certification in the Packaging and Labeling of the Halal Food Products for Better Reach of Product Information to Consumers



Challenges:

Competition in the Halal Food Certification Market is High with a Number of Players



Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Halal Product from Developing Nations will Boost the Halal Food Certification



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for the Halal Food Products Among People

Demand for Quality Assurance and Ensuring the Safety of Food



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Halal Food Certification Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Halal Food Certification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Halal Food Certification market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Halal Food Certification Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Halal Food Certification

Chapter 4: Presenting the Halal Food Certification Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Halal Food Certification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Halal Food Certification Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Halal Food Certification Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



