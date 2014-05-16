Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Halal Food Market in Europe 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Halal is an Arabic term meaning "permissible" or "lawful". The opposite of Halal is Haram, which means "prohibited" or "unlawful". Basically, Halal and Haram are the universal words which apply to all facets of Muslim life, including Halal banking, Halal clothes etc. However, nowadays, these words are popularly used in relation to food products, meat products, cosmetics, personal care products, leather goods and food ingredients. Halal food vendors are certified by the Halal certification organizations. Halal certification organizations operate under the Sharia law. The Islamic Sharia law is a system of rules and principles to which a Muslim is required to adhere. Halal foods are widely recognized for its safety and quality assurance, which is driving the market.



Analysts forecast Halal Food market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 2.06 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Halal Food market in Europe generates revenue from the sales of four types of Halal food: livestock, processed food, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy products. Processed food comprises of confectionery, bakery products, sauces, dressing and condiments, and canned and frozen food.



Halal Food Market in Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Russia, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe; it also covers the Halal Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Russia



- France



- UK



- Rest of Europe



Key Vendors



- Carrefour SA



- Nestlé SA



- Tahira Foods Ltd.



- Tesco plc



Other Prominent Vendors







- Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.



- Cleone Foods Ltd.



- Crown Chicken Ltd.



- Euro Foods Group Ltd.



- Eggelbusch GmbH & Co. KG



- Shaheen Foods Ltd.



- Sickendiek Fleischwarenfabrik GmbH & Co.



- Ummah Foods Ltd



Key Market Driver



- Increase in the Muslim Population.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Lack of Halal Certification by an Authentic Body.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing R&D Investments.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155792/halal-food-market-in-europe-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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