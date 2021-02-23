New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The global Halal Ingredients Market was valued at USD 46.8 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 66.9 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Halal food refers to the food products that are prepared by following Islamic dietary laws & regulations, which defines foods that are lawful or permissible and clean. Muslims community consumers avoid food & beverages that are Haram, meaning forbidden or unlawful by their Islamic faith. The Intake of food items is also rising due to the surge in the Muslim population worldwide, which expected to drive the growth of the market. This ingredient are also getting traction in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries due to the escalating demand for dietary supplements and their health gains. Customers are witnessing a growing demand for on-the-go, convenient, nutritionally enriched, and functional food & beverage products due to their busy lifestyles. The soaring trends of healthy snacking and increasing consciousness about functional food & beverage products expected to plunge the industry during the expected period.



The need for halal cosmetic products among the 2.4 billion Muslim customers globally is increasing. However, the demand in cosmetics stays unmet because cosmetics production is controlled by non-halal cosmetic manufacturers, whose manufacture methods may not fit in with the requirements of its science. The development of these cosmetics and the assessment of their product performance is still in its early stages. The incorporation of its science in the manufacture of most cosmetic products remains insufficient.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Halal Ingredients market and profiled in the report are:



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Barentz B.V. (Netherlands), ADM (US), Kerry (Ireland), DowDupont (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Symrise (Germany), Ashland (US), Purecircle Limited (Malaysia), and Halagel (Malaysia)



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Ingredient for F & B Industry

Flavors

Hydrocolloids

Starches

Sweeteners

Acidulants

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Colors

Protein

Antioxidants

Preservatives

Others

Ingredient for Pharmaceutical Industry

Active Pharma Ingredients

Excipients

Ingredient for Cosmetic Industry

Specialty Additives

Active Ingredients

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food &Beverage

Convenience Food Products

Bakery Products

Beverage Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Confectionary Products

Others

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make-Up

Fragrance

Others

Pharmaceuticals



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Halal Ingredients market and its competitive landscape.



