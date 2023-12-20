Halal Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide : Yusen Logistics, TASCO Berhad, Nippon Express, Sejung Shipping

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Halal Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Halal Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Halal logistics is an approach to avoid contamination of perishable, raw materials and food products during transportation and distribution activities. It ensure that Muslim consumers are receiving and consume only the Halalan Toyibban products. It is process of dealing supply chain activities related to the procurement, storage and materials handling such as parts of livestock, and inventory with general principles of Shariah Law. This logistics particularly gives attention and authorisation to the halal integrity ensuring products and services. Halal is the approach of producing goods and services with Islamic-law compliant. Halal Assurance System provides systematic approach for identification of non-halal contamination and control measures to ensure safety status of products and services. Thus, only halal certificate holder is allowed to provide halal products and services with completion of halal regulations and requirements. The increasing Muslim population across the globe and growing preference for consumption of halal products is expected to drive the market. According to the Institute of United States Social Policy and Understanding, the Muslim populations in 2017 was 3.45 million and it has been grown to up to 4 million till 2019. Geographically, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest growth rate over forecast period. The immigration of the Muslim population to emerging countries such as India and China is responsible for the rise in the Muslim population and increasing demand for halal products. Further, rising reliance of Non-OIC countries on the Halal Food Industry is strengthening the growth of the halal logistics market across the globe.



In September 2019, MAB Kargo, a subsidiary of the Malaysia Aviation Group, has launched a â€œhalalâ€ logistics service with the certification of MS2400 from Jakim (Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia). Owing to this launched, company has strengthen its position in Asia Pacific region.



by Type (Storage (Warehouse, Container), Transportation (Land, Air, Marine), Monitoring Components (Sensors, RFID Devices, Softwareâ€™s)), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Chemicals, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Rise in Trade Related Agreements, Logistics Infrastructure and Increasing Transportation Sector



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Popularity for Halal Products in Muslim Non-Muslim Population

- Raised Awareness Regarding Health Benefits Associated With Consumption of Halal Products



Market Trend:

- Technological Advancements in Machinery Improvements



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Halal Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Halal Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Halal Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Halal Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Halal Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Halal Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Halal Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



