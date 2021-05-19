Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Global Halal Logistics market Study by 'HTF MI' aims to offers key information about the market stats. The report provides deep analysis about the growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, influencing trends, and challenges in the industry to help strategy planners, business owners, and individual enterprises to plan operative strategies and gain prominent position during the forecast period 2021 - 2026. The latest version of Halal Logistics report offers market share, market size, and growth rate from 2016-2026, the market segmentation is covered on the basis of product, application, technology, and geography.



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3072325-global-halal-logistics-market-size-study-by-component



Summary

Global Halal Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 286.96 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growing halal industry has led to the widespread adoption of halal ingredients in food & beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, which result in fostering the growth of halal logistics market. The rising Muslim population across the globe coupled with their preference to consume halal ingredients to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (United States), the number of Muslim populations in 2017 was 3.45 million and grown to approx. 4 million till 2019. Similarly, according to Statista, the Muslim Population in UK rises from 6.3% in 2016 to 17.2 % by 2050.

Furthermore, Non-OIC countries are increasingly relying on the Halal Food Industry and rising use of halal ingredients in beauty and cosmetics products are further strengthening the growth of the halal logistics market.



The regional analysis of global Halal Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the migration of the Muslim population from Muslim-dominated nations to India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is one of the major reasons responsible for the rise in the Muslim population in the region.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3072325-global-halal-logistics-market-size-study-by-component



Major market player included in this report are:

Nippon Express, TIBA Group, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. , TASCO Berhad, Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB), MASkargo, SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., DB Schenker, Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC , Northport (Malaysia) BHD



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components



By End-Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic / Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3072325



Target Audience of the Global Halal Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Halal Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Halal Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. Halal Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

Chapter 4. Global Halal Logistics Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Halal Logistics Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Global Halal Logistics Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Halal Logistics Market by End-Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3072325-global-halal-logistics-market-size-study-by-component



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.