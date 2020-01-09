Dallas, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Global Halal Market



The huge number of health benefits provided by the halal food items is one of the major factors is expected to drive the growth of the global halal market. This has resulted into the growing acceptance as well as consumption of halal food among non-Islamic population. In addition, the number of food producers have been presenting a huge variety of halal food to customers, this factor helps to drive the growth of the global halal market.



Moreover, the consumption of halal food items is growing at a raid pace owing to the increase in the Muslim community across the world. This is resulted into the increasing growth rate of the global halal market. The number of leading service providers in the halal market using blockchain to increase transparency across the global market. However, implementation of blockchain has allowed service providers to trace data at each checkpoint. The data recorded in the blockchain can be access by the customers while purchasing the food item. This trend is likely to improve customer confidence while spending on these products, and it is expected to grow the market over the forecast period.



In addition, rising consumer spending on food & beverage products is anticipated to offer the huge number of lucrative opportunities for the global halal market. The global halal market is segmented into product as well as geographical regions. In terms of product, the global market is classified into finance, food & beverages, tourism, fashion, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and media & recreation. On considering the geographical regions, the global halal market is segregated into Europe, North America, Middles East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The leading players of the global halal market are BRF, AL Islami Foods, Saffron Road Food, QL Foods, Dagang Halal, Janan Meat, Cargill, and many others.



In 2017, halal media & recreation industry accounted for more than 4% of the global market share. Halal media & recreation is gaining pace from big screen to Netflix for Muslims. Increasing demand for Arabic content coupled with developing local series by Netflix is expected to develop the global halal media industry over the projected period. Moreover, increased high-end production of TV series such as Ertugrul (Ottoman version of Game of Thrones) and development of spiritual apps and websites is gaining audience over the past few years. Furthermore, UK held the Muslim cultural and literature festival, this in turn, is expected to prompt the halal media & recreation industry.



Halal pharmaceutical and halal cosmetics together accounted for nearly 4% of the overall market share in 2017. Over the past few years, halal pharmaceutical and halal cosmetic products market is gaining leaps as more products are manufactured with halal standards. The increasing popularity of halal nutraceuticals followed by technological development in the pharmaceutical industry such as halalopathy is expected to drive the market over the coming years.



Key segments of the global halal market



Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



- Food & beverages



- Tourism



- Media & recreation



- Finance



- Fashion



- Pharmaceutical



- Cosmetics





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)





- Americas



- S.



- Europe



- Russia



- France



- Asia-Pacific



- Indonesia



- India



- Malaysia



- Middle East



- Saudi Arabia



- Iran



- Africa





