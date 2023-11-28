NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Halal Meat Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Halal Meat market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Carrefour Group (France), Isla Delice (France), Tahira Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tesco plc (United Kingdom), Tariq Halal (United Kingdom), Reghalal (France), Reinert Group (Germany), Cleone Foods (United Kingdom), Eggelbusch (Germany), Euro Foods Group (United Kingdom).



Halal is an Arabic for permissible and halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Quran. The Islamic form of slaughtering animals or poultry contains killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. According to Islamic traditions, before being slaughtered, God's name should be pronounced over the meat as a show of appreciation and then an animal is killed in one swift cut to its throat to confirm its blood is drained from its body. This is because traditions state that blood can be dangerous to the human body and should therefore be avoided.



Influencing Market Trend

- Government Initiatives towards Food Quality Certification Scheme

- Increasing Improvement in Supply Chain in Retail Sector

Market Drivers

- Increasing Muslim Population and Their Substantially Increasing Expenditure on Food

- Increasing Awareness of Muslim Consumers on Their Religious Obligations

Opportunities:

- Increasing Acceptance among Non-Muslim Consumers

Challenges:

- Lack of Food Control Infrastructure in Emerging Countries



Analysis by Type (Poultry, Mutton, Beef, Others), Application (Fresh Food, Processed Food), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



The regional analysis of Global Halal Meat Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



