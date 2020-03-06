New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- The growth of the worldwide halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market are often attributed to many factors which have led to wide scale adoption of halal products. Growing Muslim population may be a primary driver contributing to the expansion of this market. Furthermore, rising demand for halal products, and increased government initiatives to market halal products are fueling to the expansion of the worldwide halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market between 2019 and 2030. to get better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly that specialize in collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. In 2017, Pharmaniaga collaborated with Technology Depository Agency (TDA) and India-based Hilleman Laboratories, to supply halal vaccines for diphtheria and meningitis



Leading Key Players:

Malaysia Berhad, NoorVitamins, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd, Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd, Abbott Laboratories, Agropur, Inc., Amway, Sky Resources Group of Companies among others.



Market Segmentation of Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines:



Segmentation By Type:

-Halal Dietary Nutraceuticals

-Halal Vaccines



Segmentation By Application:

-Sports Nutrition

-General Well-Being

-Immune & Digestive Health

-Bone & Joint Health

-Heart Health

-Weight Loss



Halal nutraceuticals provide high nutritional value and health benefits and that they are derived from halal food sources. They will be classified into dietary supplements and processed foods. Halal vaccines are non-toxic and don't contain alcohol or raw materials from porcine origin. Also, halal vaccines are processed or manufactured in separate unit to avoid cross contamination.



The latest Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines market data for this research include:

-Overall Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines market size, 2019-2030

-Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines market size by product segment, 2019-2030

-Growth rates of the overall Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines market and different product segments, 2019-2030

-Market Potential Rates of the overall Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines market and different product segments



