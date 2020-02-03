Halal Pharmaceuticals Market Is Expected to Register a CAGR of 9.4% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025:Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players & Future Forecast

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global halal pharmaceuticals market includes increasing development of newly launched products, releasing new avenues, refining operations to introduce advanced effective research strategies, and optimizing business growth in the halal pharmaceutical sector. In the current market scenario, the global level investors are taking efforts to increase business graph with huge demand in the industry.



Another driving factors influencing the global halal pharmaceuticals market such as increasing rates of indoor and outdoor population, fast urbanization, and rising lifestyles and standard of living are estimated to project expansion of allergic conditions.



Halal pharmaceuticals are medicinal products that are made of ingredients approved by Sharia or Islamic religious laws. These products are specifically manufactured by using machinery and equipment that are not contaminated by prohibited / non halal materials based on the Islamic law. Halal pharmaceuticals are not only harmonized with the Islamic law and Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP). For ensuring the production process of pharmaceuticals to be Halal compliant, the manufacturing firm must fulfill the quality requirements and prevent cross contamination of halal approved ingredients, vessels, and equipment.



The total Muslim consumer spending on pharmaceuticals is expected to surpass USD 131 billion over the forecast period. These socio-economic trends coupled with increasing number of halal certifications worldwide are likely to boost the market growth of halal pharmaceuticals by the end of 2025. Additionally, the global Islamic economy has recently undergone developments pertaining to trade technologies and finance. Players are implementing blockchain technology for payments in order to ensure compliance with halal certifications and to keep track of pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics at every step of the logistics chain from manufacturing operations to retail.



Global halal pharmaceuticals market is categorized into several segmentation including waste drug class overview, product overview, and source material and region. Based on drug class overview, the global halal pharmaceuticals market is fragmented into respiratory drugs, cardiovascular drugs, endocrine drugs, allergies, and others. On the basis of product overview, the global halal pharmaceuticals market is subjected into tablets, syrups, capsules, and others. Based on the source material overview, the global halal pharmaceuticals market is segregated into animals, synthetic and semi-synthetic source, plant and plant derivatives and recombinant DNA.



In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to remain the largest region comprising high Muslim populace followed by Middle East, Africa, Europe and lastly Americas. Fastest growth is expected to be illustrated in Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, and the Middle East regions. This, in turn, is anticipated to result in a wide expanse of the global halal pharmaceutical market penetration in the future.



Leading players of the global halal pharmaceuticals market includes Duopharma Biotech Berhad, Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad, Pharmaniaga Bhd, Simpor Pharma Sdn Bhd, EMBIL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nutramedica Incorporated, Halal Pharma International Ltd, Hovid Bhd, Bosch Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd.



