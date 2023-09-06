Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Halal Pharmaceuticals Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Halal Pharmaceuticals market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Pharmaniaga Berhad (Malaysia), AJ Pharma Holding (Malaysia), Bosnalijek (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad (Malaysia), CCM Pharmaceuticals (Malaysia), YSP Industries (Malaysia), CCM Duopharma Biotech Berhad (Malaysia), Tadawi (Egypt), Ghandourah Pharmaceutical Co (Saudi Arabia), Rotexmedica GmbH Arzneimittelwerk (Germany).



Halal Pharmaceuticals alludes to Pharmaceutical items that are fabricated, planned, and affirmed by Islamic standards and Halal guidelines. "Halal" is an Arabic expression that implies admissible or legal as indicated by Islamic lessons. With regards to Pharmaceuticals, halal certification guarantees that the items are liberated from fixings and cycles that are viewed as precluded (haram) in Islam. The worldwide Muslim populace is expanding, making a bigger buyer base for halal items, including pharmaceuticals. Muslims look for medical services choices that line up with their strict convictions and expect admittance to halal-certified medications and medical services items. There is a developing mindfulness among Muslim buyers about the accessibility of halal pharmaceutical items.



The global Halal Pharmaceuticals market size was valued at USD xx xx in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD xx xx by 2029, progressing with a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% from 2023 to 2029.



Qualitative Insights from Study



Market Drivers

- The global Muslim population is increasing, creating a larger consumer base for halal products, including pharmaceuticals.



Opportunities

- The growing Muslim population, particularly in emerging markets, presents a significant opportunity for halal pharmaceutical companies.



Market Challenges:

- The availability of halal pharmaceutical products may be limited in certain regions or countries.



Market Restraints:

- The production and certification processes for halal pharmaceuticals can involve additional costs, including sourcing halal ingredients, implementing specialized manufacturing processes, and obtaining halal certification.



Market Scope / Segment Breakdown

Global Halal Pharmaceuticals market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.



Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Halal OTC Drugs, Halal Prescription Drugs, Others, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Chronic Diseases, General Health and Wellness.



The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Halal Pharmaceuticals market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Pharmaniaga Berhad (Malaysia), AJ Pharma Holding (Malaysia), Bosnalijek (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad (Malaysia), CCM Pharmaceuticals (Malaysia), YSP Industries (Malaysia), CCM Duopharma Biotech Berhad (Malaysia), Tadawi (Egypt), Ghandourah Pharmaceutical Co (Saudi Arabia), Rotexmedica GmbH Arzneimittelwerk (Germany) etc.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Research Objective

- To define and describe the Halal Pharmaceuticals segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.

- To estimate and forecast the Halal Pharmaceuticals by value in USD xx.

- To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.

- To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.

- To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Halal Pharmaceuticals and provide the competitive landscape.

- To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter's five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Halal Pharmaceuticals market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



