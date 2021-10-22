Halal Tourism Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Global Halal Travels, Crescent Rating, Suaytour.com, Musafireen

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Halal Tourism Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Halal Tourism market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Halal Trip India (India),Global Halal Travels (Australia),Crescent Rating (Singapore),HalalDays.com (India),Halaltrip.com (Singapore),Halal Tourism (South Africa),Suaytour.com (Germany),Hunkar International Halal Travel (Turkey),Musafireen (United States)



Scope of the Report of Halal Tourism

Halal Tourism is the fastest-growing tourism category in the tourism industry. It is Muslim-friendly tourism. This market is growing with Muslim tourists seeking destinations to meet their needs, in terms of diet, dress. The halal terms define the permissible according to the Islamic Rules such as alcohol, pork, nudity, and gambling are off-limits. These travelers are majorly attracted by leading Muslim countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Turkey. As in todayâ€™s scenario, the adapting needs of Muslim travelers such as hotels and restaurants are having halal foods, Muslim friendly washrooms, Ramadan related offerings. Booklhalalhomes.com is one of the leading portals for halal accommodation rentals.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Domestic Tourism, International Tourism), Application (Millennials, Female Segment, Families, Senior Citizens), Purpose (Leisure, Business, Ramadan), Budget (Luxury, Average Budget, Low Budget), Culture (GCC, Southeast Asia, Western Europe)



Market Trend:

- Increase Number of Solo Female Muslim Travellers

- Rapidly Growing Demand for Halal Travel Education and Accreditation



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Spending By Muslim Travellers across the Globe

- Growing Disposable Income

- High Availability of Muslim-Friendly Travel Services and Facilities



Market Opportunities:

- Advancement of Technologies Such As Smartphones Application Are Creating Growth in This Industry

- As Islam Is a Fastest Growing Religion across the Globe, By This Market Is Having Strong Growth Potential



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



