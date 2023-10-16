NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Halal Tourism Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Halal Tourism Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Halal tourism, often referred to as Islamic tourism or Muslim-friendly tourism, is a travel industry segment that caters to the needs and preferences of Muslim travelers who adhere to Islamic principles and dietary laws. The term "Halal" is derived from Arabic and means "permissible" or "lawful" according to Islamic jurisprudence (Sharia).



by Type (Domestic Tourism, International Tourism), Application (Millennials, Female Segment, Families, Senior Citizens), Purpose (Leisure, Business, Ramadan), Budget (Luxury, Average Budget, Low Budget), Culture (GCC, Southeast Asia, Western Europe)



Market Trends:

Rapidly Growing Demand for Halal Travel Education and Accreditation

Increase Number of Solo Female Muslim Travellers



Opportunities:

As Islam Is a Fastest Growing Religion across the Globe, By This Market Is Having Strong Growth Potential

Advancement of Technologies Such As Smartphones Application Are Creating Growth in This Industry



Market Drivers:

Growing Disposable Income

High Availability of Muslim-Friendly Travel Services and Facilities

Increasing Spending By Muslim Travellers across the Globe



What are the market factors that are explained in the Halal Tourism Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



