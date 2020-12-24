Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Halal Tourism Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Halal Tourism Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Halal Tourism. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.



Halal Trip India (India), Global Halal Travels (Australia), Crescent Rating (Singapore), HalalDays.com (India), Halaltrip.com (Singapore), Halal Tourism (South Africa), Suaytour.com (Germany), Hunkar International Halal Travel (Turkey) and Musafireen (United States).

Halal Tourism is the fastest-growing tourism category in the tourism industry. It is Muslim-friendly tourism. This market is growing with Muslim tourists seeking destinations to meet their needs, in terms of diet, dress. The halal terms define the permissible according to the Islamic Rules such as alcohol, pork, nudity, and gambling are off-limits. These travelers are majorly attracted by leading Muslim countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Turkey. As in today's scenario, the adapting needs of Muslim travelers such as hotels and restaurants are having halal foods, Muslim friendly washrooms, Ramadan related offerings. Booklhalalhomes.com is one of the leading portals for halal accommodation rentals.

Type (Domestic Tourism, International Tourism), Application (Millennials, Female Segment, Families, Senior Citizens), Purpose (Leisure, Business, Ramadan), Budget (Luxury, Average Budget, Low Budget), Culture (GCC, Southeast Asia, Western Europe)

Market Growth Drivers

- Increasing Spending By Muslim Travellers across the Globe

- Growing Disposable Income

- High Availability of Muslim-Friendly Travel Services and Facilities



Influencing Trend

- Increase Number of Solo Female Muslim Travellers

- Rapidly Growing Demand for Halal Travel Education and Accreditation



Restraints

- High Safety Concern of Having Basic Halal Requirements from Muslims



Opportunities

- Advancement of Technologies Such As Smartphones Application Are Creating Growth in This Industry

- As Islam Is a Fastest Growing Religion across the Globe, By This Market Is Having Strong Growth Potential



Challenges

- High Cost of Travelling Effects on Travel Purchasing Decisions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Halal Tourism Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



