Half-Price Life Coaching Program Helps Sandy Victims Recover Emotionally

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Whether you are recovering from Tropical Storm Sandy's devastation or from a storm of the heart such as divorce, grief or a scary illness diagnosis, it's not enough to have financial and material assistance. You also need expert aid to help you cope with the stress of your experience, and recover emotionally.



Life coach and bestselling stress management author Evelyn Roberts Brooks ("Forget Your Troubles: Enjoy Your Life Today") has created a free one-hour teleclass "Stress Relief for Sandy Victims." The broadcast is available 24/7 at her web site and on iTunes at her free podcast series "The Evelyn Brooks Born to Triumph Show."



"I know that thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Sandy are still carrying a burden of chronic stress and overwhelm," says Brooks, who lives in Los Angeles and has family members in New York City who endured the storm. "While it's wonderful to get financial support to rebuild and reconstruct, you also need to heal from the inside-out to get back on your feet and move forward. I can help you with that."



In the no-charge teleclass, Brooks teaches quick ways to start celebrating your life again; how to let go of stress, anxiety and panic; how to breathe in a way that calms your nervous system instead of agitating it even more; how to write a new kind of gratitude list--designed for people who feel they have lost everything important; and a "Visioneering" mini-workshop to envision the life you'd love to be enjoying six months from now in your relationships, health, home, career or vocation, and money freedom.



In addition, Brooks is offering a 50% discount coupon for her fully downloadable 28-day coaching e-course "Healing Your Broken Dreams" to everyone who is feeling overwhelmed and devastated by the storms of life. The coupon expires 12/31/2012. Get more information at www.healbrokendreams.com



About Evelyn Roberts Brooks

Evelyn Roberts Brooks is a bestselling author, speaker and life coach. She's the force behind the annual 4-day online event "Your Dream World Summit" and founder of the global online community "Born to Triumph–Start Living Your Greatness."



