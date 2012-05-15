Half Wigs Made from Rare, Beautiful Textures Are Now Available from Eloquent Hair Co

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- In many cases, a woman’s hair is one of their most defining and versatile features, giving them the ability to renew their look every season and join in on the latest style trends.



And whether a person prefers wearing their hair long and wavy or short and straight, one of the quickest and easiest ways to achieve their desired appearance is with high quality 100 percent Remy human hair wigs and half wigs from Eloquent Hair Co.



Featuring a wide range of handmade, cuticle correct wigs, Eloquent Hair Co. recently announced the addition of two new human hair half wigs comprised of very rare and beautiful texture combinations. Made from 100 percent virgin Remy Indian hair and 100 percent virgin Remy Brazilian hair, the new Indizilian half wig is the first in the industry to combine these two hair types in one wig. Equally rare, the company’s new exclusive 100 percent virgin Remy Peruvian half wig comes in a naturally wavy texture and offers exceptional body and movement. Both wigs are completely unprocessed, providing an all-natural, gorgeous look often associated with healthy human hair.



For people who have previously had issues matching their current hair color with a wig, the new Indizilian half wig makes the perfect complement to a multitude of hair shades and textures. And for women who like to continually play with their look, the company’s new Peruvian half wig can be easily flat ironed or curled to achieve a multitude of hair styles.



Both half wigs come with a half inch of soft dark brown lace in the front, double-enforced machine wefts in the back, adjustable straps in the back, large durable combs in the front and wig clips on the sides for added security and comfort.



According to Eloquent Hair Co., “Our goal is to ensure that your half wig is designed so that it will last for years to come, and therefore all wigs are made from premium quality human hair, are cuticle aligned to avoid tangling and matting and offer minimal shedding.”



Eloquent Hair Co. also features a large variety of other wigs for black women, including U-Part It lace wigs in a range of rare hair textures, such as Malaysian, Mongolian, Caribbean, Colombian, Asian, Latin and more.



For more information about the new Indizilian and Peruvian half wigs, visit http://www.EloquentHair.com



About Eloquent Hair Co.

Eloquent Hair Co. specializes in superior quality human hair half wigs in rare textures such as Indian, Malaysian, Mongolian and Brazilian Remy. Eloquent Hair Co. is committed to offering high-quality half wigs and U-Part It wigs that far exceed any others currently available, and develops each half wig with hair that is cuticle correct and minimally processed to ensure longevity.