Halfpricesoft Makes EzCheckPrinting Check Writer Free to Start-ups Through TrialPay Offers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Check printing software, ezCheckPrinting, from Halfpricesoft.com makes it easier for businesses of all sizes to process checks. Start-up businesses can now get the new release of ezCheckPrinting check writer software for free through the TrialPay offers.



With ezCheckPrinting software, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar. ezCheckPrinting can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software from Halfpricesoft is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. The new edition makes it even easier to work with ezPaycheck, Quicken, Quickbooks, Peachtree or other software. It offers the users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks and helps keep businesses running more smoothly and efficiently.



ezCheckPrinting is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Currently, Halfpricesoft.com offers several products for free through TrialPay, including:



- ezCheckPrinting, business version check writing and printing software

- ezCheckPersonal personal check writing software

- ezTimeSheet, computer-based employee attendance tracking software

- Blank check stock for use with ezCheckPrinting, ezPaycheck and ezCheckPersonal software

- Stock for printing W2, W3, 1099 and 1096 forms



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.