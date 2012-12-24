Halfpricesoft.com Added a New Data Export Feature in EzTimeSheet Software Paycheck Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- HR software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the new version employee time clock software ezTimeSheet with the improved graphic user interface. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hope this employee attendance tracking software can save business owners and HR manager’s time by accurately tracking and monitoring employee attendance, vacation and sick time.



The new edition include more flexible edit function, permission control, report feature and timesheet lock/unlock features, which will save user’s time in payroll processing and tax reporting filing. Best of all, halfpricesoft.com also announced the special Cool Fall promotion. Texas users can now get the 5-user version time clock software for free through TrialPay offers.



“HR Management is important for any business and organization; however employee time and attendance tracking can be very time-consuming. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software" explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezTimeSheet software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and HR expert, so small businesses can set up ezTimeSheet quickly and easily.”



EzTimeSheet software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills. New users can download and try this software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 (FREE through TrialPay) per installation, ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business.



Employee attendance tracking is the first concern for many businesses. To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet

EzTimeSheet time tracking software is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. The Louisville, Ky.-based software firm is dedicated to creating financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ez1099 and ezPaycheck.