Halfpricesoft.com Announces Customized Check Writing Software InEzCheckPrinting

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- EzCheckPrinting check printing software allows for users to write checks and pay bills fast, efficient and inexpensively. With requests to customers’ needs, payroll accounting software developer Halfpricesoft.com has released the newest version of check printing software with improved user interface and form level help buttons. The new blank check stock printing feature eliminates the need of the expensive pre-printed checks.



ezCheckPrinting software developers believe small business accounting software should be created for the non-technical people who are actual end-users. They are confident that even the first time users can print checks with this computer check writer with no extensive learning curve.



"We intentionally engineered check printing software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing ezCheckPrinting software, so we include them as members of our design team."



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is extremely popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. Writing a check is easy with the new ezCheckPrinting. Users simply enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee and voila you are ready to print checks! This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can also create unique checks by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, adding new labels or adding a signature.



New users can download the free trial version athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation. ezCheckPrinting features based on recent customer include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Includes signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting at only $39 per installation, ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business. Best of all, users can even get it for free through TrialPay offer.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the current deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.