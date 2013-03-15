Halfpricesoft.com Announces No Red Forms Needed with EzW2 Software SSA Approved Forms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Small business owners who need to print W-2 for employees and 1099-misc for contractors can try out the latest ezW2 for 2013 season which includes updates to the tax forms and a new 4-up printing format that saves users money when printing W2 forms for employees.



Thousands of users put their trust in ezW2 every year, knowing that Halfpricesoft.com provides unbeatable reliability and customer service.



“Writing out or typing out W-2 or 1099 forms one at a time is exhausting and time consuming. Business owners and managers have better things to do with their time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “ezW2 lets users enter their W2 1099 data using the user-friendly interface and print and e-file all the forms they need at once.”



Key features of ezW2 software’s 2012 edition:



- Ez2012 can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute form of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.



- EzW2 2012 can print the recipient copies in 4-up format this year and help users to cut cost on white paper.



- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper.



- EzW2 2012 can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms.



- The optional PDF and Efile features are more environment friendly than ever.



- EzW2 can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.



To ensure each customer’s satisfaction, Halfpricesoft.com makes ezW2 software available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Customers can test-drive the software along with all if its available features without cost or obligation before purchasing. The download even includes a sample database so customers can sample the software without having to enter data. The only limiting factor to the free downloaded software is that a “DEMO” or “SAMPLE” watermark prints across each page until a license key is purchased and registered. License keys are available from $39 per installation on the ezW2 software page.



To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.