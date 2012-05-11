Halfpricesoft.com Give Customers a New Way to Get Check Writer at $0 Cost

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Check writer software saves users time and money on personal finance tracking. Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the leading software provider of small business and families, released the new version of ezCheckPersonal check printing software, which makes it easy and affordable to print personalized checks, manage checks and track expense. The new updates include:

- Improved graphic users interface that allows users to customize check layout easily

- New installation package that allows the software to be installed on computers with limited user permissions.

- New data back and restore features to protects data from viruses and disk failure

- Improved report to track expense



Halfpricesoft.com also announces that customers can get this check printing software and compatible check paper for free if they check out through TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments.



With ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



This easy-to-use check writing software is ideal for users who only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. New user can download and try ezCheckPersonal for free with no cost and no obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



"Simple, easy and fast. That's what computer software should be," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "You shouldn't need a programming degree or accounting background to use personal finance or check writing software. That's why we made ezCheckPersonal so simple and easy to use”.



ezCheckPersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



Priced at just $24 (free through TrialPay), ezCheckPersonal is affordable for anyone. All software from Halfpricesoft.com, including ezCheckPersonal, is designed to be incredibly easy to use. Customers can begin printing checks within minutes of downloading and installing the software. The intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through the check writing and printing process.



To start the non-obligation free test drive, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.