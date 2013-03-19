Halfpricesoft.com Has Eliminated the Headache in Filing 1099 DIV, OID, INT with Ez1099 Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Need to eliminate tax season headaches that are typically associated with processing and filing forms 1098s and 1099s ?Ez1099 software fromHalfpricesoft.com was designed with simplicity in mind, delivering an easy-to-use product that exceeds the needs of users by completing form preparation more efficiently and with less cost.



Ez1099 software can print recipient copies on white paper. It can fill the data on pre-printed forms for IRS copies. The new edition also supports the optional PDF printing or efile features for companies that want to go green by cutting back on documents printed on paper.



Ez1099 software assists in compiling, printing and e-filing many IRS forms including W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096.



“Writing out or typing out 1099 forms one at a time is an exhausting and time consuming. chore. Business owners and managers have better things to do with their time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “ez1099 allows users enter data using the user-friendly interface and print and efile all the forms they need at once.”



Available online for free trial at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp for as little as $79 per installation (efile version is $139), ez1099 is designed for users who don’t have a background in accounting or computers. The interface is intuitive, user friendly and designed to get customers up and running without the extensive learning curve and expense often associated with business software.



The software supports an unlimited number of companies, unlimited number of accounts and unlimited number of forms, making it extremely helpful for accountants and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses.



Key features of ez1099 software’s:



- Prepares and prints tax forms in minutes



- User-friendly interface design with point-and-click simplicity



- Supports unlimited number of accounts, unlimited number of forms, unlimited number of recipients and payers, and unlimited number of businesses



- Saves data for later use and modification — avoid re-entering the same data every year



- Quickly imports recipient data



- Automatically generates form 1096



- PDF feature (included in $139 version) saves paper, time and money



- Electronic filing capability (included in $139 version)



- Print on pre-printed red forms for Copy A or file electronically



- Print copy B, C, D, 1, 2 on standard paper using laser printer



The trial version is fully functional and there is no time limit to the trial offer. The trial version of ez1099 is limited only by printing a “Trial Image” watermark on printed forms. This allows for the user to be 100% sure that the software will work for their needs. Customers only need to purchase a key to unlock the software for printing actual 1099 forms at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Ez1099 software is developed and distributed by Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com. Committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use, the software firm also published the following additional software titles: ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ACH deposit software and ezTimeSheet.