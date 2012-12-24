Halfpricesoft.com Launches New "Try Before You Buy" ACH Deposit Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Choosing deposit software is an important decision for many small businesses. That is why Halfpricesoft.com announces any user can download and try the new released ezACH Deposit software for free for 14 days at halfpricesoft.com



ezAch Deposit is designed to simplify and speed up the process to create NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers. It can create direct deposit file for payroll, government TAX, Vendors bill payment and fund collecting from customers.



“No two small businesses or non-profits are exactly the same. They all have different needs and requirements,” Dr. Ge said. “ezACH Deposit software is so flexible, easy-to-use and reliable. We hope this 14-day free trial will help users find the right direct deposit solution.”



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezACH deposit software comes with easy-to-use graphic user-interface and Windows menus. It leads users step-by-step through adding vendor, adding transactions and generating ACH file.



New users can download and try this software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



- EzACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- EzAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account.

- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts with no extra charge.

- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database.

- EzACH can save users’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources.



Doing first thing first is important for any business. To start this free test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.