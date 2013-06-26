Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- EzCheckPrinting check writer software from halfpricesoft.com is designed for small business customers to print professional checks in house and pay bill faster. In response to the requests from nonproftis, Halfpricesoft.com developers updated this check printing software with new check draft feature. They hope this new feature can help nonprofits get contributions faster and easier.



A regular check is created by the account holder and signed (authorized) by the account holder. A check draft is then created by the merchant (nonprofit organization), and a signature is not required. This new check draft feature makes regular donations by contributors easy to handle for all nonprofit organizations.



“With the updated version of ezCheckPrinting software, nonprofits can create check drafts for clients wanting to make regular contributions more quickly and conveniently.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said.



Halfpricesoft.com’s EzCheckPrinting software, with new updates, helps any nonprofit organizations boost image and save money by printing checks from computer. Download and try at no obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.



ezCheckPrinting software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2007 and 2003. Customers can use it as stand-alone PC check writer. They can also use it together with QuickBooks to print checks on blank stock.



The main features include:



- Print checks and check draft on pre-printed checks and blank check stock.

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



License keys for ezCheckPrinting begin at just $39 per installation, so printing professional-looking custom checks is easy and inexpensive. Through a special offer from TrialPay, new ezCheckPrinting customers can even receive the software at no cost simply by trying products and services from partnering companies.



Business owners can try ezCheckprinting without cost or obligation. To start the test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.