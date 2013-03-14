Halfpricesoft.com Offers CA Users Peace of Mind with EzCheckprinting Free Offer by TrialPay

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new version of the popular check writing software ezCheckPrinting with the blank stock printing feature. This new feature allows users to print professional checks with logo on blank stock from office/home printer so small businesses can save money and time on expensive pre-printed checks.



To make this easy and flexible check software available to more California small businesses, Halfpricesoft.com also announces that new users can ezCheckPrinting software or blank check stock for free when they checkout through TrialPay at halfpricesoft.com. Users can get ezCheckPrinting for free when they purchase or subscribe an item or service from one of TrialPay’s 2000 partners (ie: Netflix, GAP and DISCOVER Card). The buyers do not need to pay Halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com will get the commission from advertisers to cover the software cost.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said DrGe, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “ This New Improved check writer, ezCheckPrinting, makes it easier to print a check or check draft. It offers business an affordable and simple way to write check, pay bill and accept checks by phone. We hope more users can take advantage of this check printing software through this free offer."



ezCheckPrinting is designed for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. New users can download the trial version and test it with no obligation before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. Designed with simplicity in mind, the graphic interface is so straight-forward and user-friendly. Even the first time check writer customers can figure out how to use it quickly once they install this cheque software.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Currently, Halfpricesoft.com offers several products for free through TrialPay, including:



- ezCheckPrinting, business version check writing and printing software

- ezCheckPersonal personal check writing software

- ezTimeSheet, computer-based employee attendance tracking software

- ezW2: Tax form W2 & 1099-misc printing software (version 2007-2011)

- ezW2Correction for W-2C and W-3c forms

- Blank check stock for use with ezCheckPrinting, ezPaycheck and ezCheckPersonal software

- Stock for printing W2, W3, 1099 and 1096 forms



Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting can support multiple accounts with no extra charge. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes customers to start the test drive today at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.