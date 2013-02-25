Halfpricesoft.com Offers Small Business Users Peace of Mind with EzCheckPrinting Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Writing and printing checks is quick and painless with new ezCheckPrinting – the robust check writing software from Halfpricesoft.com designed with all the features a small business needs and simple enough for anyone to use. The new 2013 edition gives business users more controls and options.



Designed with user’s needs in mind, popular check writing software ezCheckPrinting from Halfpricesoft.com lets small business customize check layouts, set-up and print checks quickly, and eliminates need for expensive pre-printed checks. The latest release includes the following updates that increase the software’s ease of use:



New form-level Help buttons - provide more information about functions that customers frequently have questions.



New Virtual Printer for QuickBooks/Quicken – allows users to print Checks on block stock within QuickBooks and Quicken in one step



Known for its flexibility and affordability (available for a little as $39 per installation and free online offer is available through TrialPay), ezCheckPrinting software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. Users simply select the activity they want to do and the graphical interface walks them step by step through the process as users point and click to make selections and choices. Explanations for each step are clear and easy to follow, with a minimal number of choices on each screen so decisions are quick and easy.



“EzCheckPrinting check writer is simple, flexible and affordable. We believe business owners should spend their time running their business, not learning software,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



ezCheckPrinting check writer is compatible with Windows 8 system, Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003, Vista and 7 system without internet connection. New users can download the trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



With ezCheckPrinting, even the laymen can print professional-looking checks with logo and signature in house. To learn more about ezCheckPrinting software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.