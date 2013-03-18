Halfpricesoft.com Provides the Support of Unlimited W2C Forms and Companies with EzW2Correction

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- W2 and 1099 tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) is excited to announce the release of a new edition of ezW2Correction, the tax form W2C and W3C printing software,. This product will support unlimited companies, unlimited recipients and unlimited tax form printing with no extra charge.



Priced at only $39 (Free through online special offer), the new W-2 Form correcting software combines flexibility in features with affordability:



- ezW2Correction saves users valuable time by eliminating the learning curve – this W-2C software is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away



- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.



- ezW2Correction Can fill data on pre-printed forms too.



- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.



- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate



- Free trial before purchasing



EzW2Correction software allows businesses to quickly and easily print unlimited forms W-2c and W-3c on both paper and electronic file. The software lets users who want to go green to print the forms on blank paper. For customers who prefer to distribute tax forms electronically using e-mail or website downloads, ezW2Correction is capable of printing the forms in portable document format (PDF). All printed forms and electronic files comply with compatibility requirements of the IRS.



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms. We believe small business software should simple, reliable and affordable. We hope ezW2 and ezW2Correction can help employers and HR managers spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



ezW2Correction software expedites filing and reduces errors and delays. As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that lets users get started immediately after installation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp#DOWNLOAD, even if they have no accounting background or little computer experience. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



Priced at only $39 (Free through TrialPay) ezW2Correction is affordable for any size business. Customers who would like to acquire ezW2 Correction software free of charge can take advantage of a special offer through TrialPay. Simply by trying products and services from partners of Halfpricesoft.com and TrialPay, customers can receive a license key without cost. Advertising fees paid by TrialPay advertisers cover the cost of the license key.



Customers can download ezW2Correction, purchase license keys and find out more about the free offer from TrialPay on the Halfpricesoft.com website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.