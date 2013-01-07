Halfpricesoft.com Released 2012/2013 1099 W2 Software for Windows Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- "Many good ideas of ezW2 software are from our customers," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business payroll and tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable. That's why we engineered ezW2 software for non-accountant users so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



EzW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com helps thousands of users file tax form in time each year. In response to users’ requests, several updates have been added in the new version:



- The graphic user interface is more user-friendly with the form level help buttons which will shorten the learning curve for new users

- The new setup package is compatible with Windows 8 and is easy to install and set up

- The new white paper printing features will save users time and money on pre-printed forms.

- The W2 1099 tax forms have been updated for Year 2012-2013 tax season.



Preparing and filing tax Forms 1099 or W2 this year should not be a pain for small business owners this tax season. Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com announced the release of new EzW2 software for Year 2012-2013 tax season. EzW2 can prepare and print (paper) W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms. It also supports PDF and e-file features if users like to go paperless.



ezW2 software’s graphic interface is very intuitive and straightforward. It is trusted by thousands of users nationwide including CPAs, factories, hospitals, schools, retailers, churches, nonprofits and many small businesses. A free trial version is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Users download it with no cost and no obligation.



W2 and 1099 printing software highlights:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets.

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification.

(7)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support optional PDF feature and e-file feature.



Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any businesses. No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.