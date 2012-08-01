Halfpricesoft.com Released New Check Printing Software for Business Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Accounting payroll software provider, halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), released the new version of ezCheckPrinting software and QuickBooks Virtual Printer.



EzCheckPrinting is the stand-alone PC check writer. From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckprinting offers users numerous advantages. This QuickBooks check virtual printer is a new add-on of this popular check printing. With this new virtual printer, QuickBooks users no longer have to enter check data manually to take advantage of the money and time-saving features of ezCheckPrinting. Small businesses and CPAs can now print checks from QuickBooks and Quicken on the blank stock easily and inexpensively.



“Many of our customers prefer using QuickBooks for their accounting software, but wanted to print checks on their laser printers without the cost of pre-printed checks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With ezCheckPrinting and this new QuickBooks Virtual Printer, users can now print checks on blank stock quickly and inexpensively.”



To take advantage of this QuickBooks and Quicken printing feature, user needs to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on their machine. New customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and sample all of the software’s features at no charge.



In addition to its new compatibility with QuickBooks, EzCheckPrinting software also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. And best of all, users can even get ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer for free through TrialPay offers.



Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing. To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.