Halfpricesoft.com Reminds EzPaycheck Payroll Software Users to Backup Data Before Year-End Tax Reporting

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. The new updates on ezPaycheck payroll software allow users to back up data in a few click. Halfpricesoft.com suggest users to put the back-up file on a USB flash drive, external drive, optical media disc (CD or DVD), or on a remote server, including web-based data-storage services. So users can restore data easily if the local machine is crashed.



EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; printing paychecks and filing tax forms.



Payroll tax records are essential to any businesses. EzPaycheck users can click the top menu “Company->Backup Current Company” to back up data in a few clicks.



"Nobody can afford to lose payroll tax data especially before the year-end tax reporting season. We hopes this new function will speeds up secure back-up and restoration of payroll data to prevent loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We wanted to provide our customers with peace of mind and a way to protect their data safely, securely and quickly.”



The main features of ezPaycheck payroll system include:



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



To speed up payroll processing for more businesses, halfpricesoft.com launched the year-end promotions of ezPaycheck payroll software. The regular price of ezPaycheck is $89. Users can now get it at just $59. Learn more at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.