Halfpricesoft.com Responds to Data-protection Needs of EzCheckPersonal Check Writer Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Check printing software provider halfpricesoft.com launched the new version of ezCheckPersonal, the PC check writer for family users. In response to customers’ requests, this new edition comes with the data backup reminder which can speed up secure back-up and restoration of check data to prevent loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes.



Printing bank checks from a user's own printer is perfectly legal. Known for its flexibility and affordability ($29 per installation. free through TrialPay ofer), ezCheckPersonal software institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start printing checks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. With ezCheckPrinting version 2.0.6 and later, users will see the new data backup reminder each time they exit ezCheckPrinting software. The data backup process can be started easily by a simple click.



"Family users cannot afford to lose the personal financial data. Yet, too many of our customers were telling us they’d been victim to a virus or computer crash that wiped out their database,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We wanted to provide our customers with peace of mind and a way to protect their check data safely, securely and quickly.”



Users can put the back-up file on a USB flash drive, external drive, optical media disc (CD or DVD), or on a remote server, including web-based data-storage services. In the event of a virus invasion or hard-drive crash, users can reinstall ezCheckPrinting software once the computer is restored, or on a different computer, and restore the back-up database file in just a few minutes.



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print Blank Personal Check

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



With ezCheckPersonal, customers can easily design and print any style bank checks they want. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. Now the bank checks can be as entertaining or subtle as they wish.



Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees. Now users can start the free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.