Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- EzPaycheck payroll software is designed for small businesses. However, many accountants also like this payroll software because it is easy-to-use and flexible. In response to customers’ requests, Halfpricesoft.com has recently released the newest version of Ezpaycheck 2014 software which includes a quick way to add multiple accounts for employers and accountants with no extra charge.



“ezPaycheck software saves small businesses time and money in processing payroll tasks. Multiple accounts are easy to include in the newly released ezPaycheck 2014 payroll software.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Priced from $89, ezPaycheck payroll software speeds up payroll tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax form reporting for small businesses and accountants. ezPaycheck 2014 version is compatible with Windows 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and XP.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports multiple accounts



- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezPaycheck payroll program is very user-friendly and shorten the learning curve for customers who may not know much about accounting and computer. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.