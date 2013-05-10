Halfrpicesoft.com Offers Tax Options InEzPaycheck Software Allowing for User Friendly Experience

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- EzPaycheck payroll software is new and improved this 2013 tax season which includes such features as handling child support, SDI and other local taxes. The flexibility in this application were in response to users’ requests. Each company is unique in its own way and with the new version, EzPaycheck software programmers are confident that these new, flexible tax setup options will ease the typical payroll processing headache.



This software is so user friendly and flexible that even the most inexperienced customer can use the new tax option feature to withhold extra federal taxes, child support deduction, disability tax, employee training tax and other local taxes.



This updated version also allows users to check or uncheck a tax option on employee level which is very accommodating to churches and non-profit organizations which may need special tax setup.



ezPaycheck 2013 also comes with updated graphic interface to virtually eliminate the learning curve for the first time payroll software users. Small businesses can switch to ezPaycheck payroll system anytime during the year.



“Payroll tax calculations are complex, but payroll software for small firms can be straightforward, simple and user-friendly,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, “Business owners should spend their time running their business, not running their payroll.We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus.”



Employers and HR managers that are looking for ways to automate payroll task can test-drive the easy-to-use, flexible features of ezPaycheck payroll software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

- Supports multiple accounts at no extra charge.



Priced at only $89 per installation ($59 for current 2012 users), ezPaycheck 2013 is affordable for any business.



Changing from running payroll manually to computerized payroll can be quick and painless for small businesses. Halfpricesoft.com encourages new users to download ezPaycheck and start the 30-day free test drive at: http://halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/Payroll-software.html



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.