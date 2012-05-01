The Action Sports Hall of Fame Launches in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/1/2012 -- The World’s first official Action Sports Hall of Fame has launched in San Diego, California. In contrast to other halls of fame in mainstream sports, the 2013 inductees will be chosen through a worldwide voting campaign involving the fans.



The Action Sports Hall of Fame features the 6 most popular action sports: Surfing, Skateboarding, Snowboarding, Skiing, Motocross, and BMX/Mountain Bikes. Visitors to the website can vote for their favorite athletes, watch their videos, link to their Official Websites, Facebook and Twitter accounts, and read about them on Wikipedia.



“When we first started talking about the idea and concept development a couple years ago, we wanted to do something that hasn’t been done, which is why we are letting the world decide who gets in. In addition, many of the world’s greatest action sports athletes don’t compete, so basing our nominees on contest results alone wouldn’t make sense.” says a company spokesman.



“Obviously surfers like Kelly Slater should be inducted based on their competitive history, but what about big wave pioneers like Laird Hamilton, Dave Kalama, and Darrick Dorener? Is Kelly better, or vice versa? This type of scenario holds true throughout all the sports we spotlight, so instead of having a committee argue the case, we let the people decide.”



While the Action Sports Hall of Fame is currently web based, they are in talks with the San Diego Hall of Champions (SDHOC) to establish a physical presence in San Diego. Plans include interactive kiosks, educational videos, and memorabilia with built out displays from each sport. Bill Walton’s group San Diego Sports Innovators (SDSI) has been instrumental in helping to coordinate the proposed location and collaboration.



In addition to over 800 athlete profiles, information is provided about all things related to action sports: Action Sport Camps, Ski Areas, Moto Tracks, Helicopter Adventures, Surf Trips, Surf Resorts, and a library of other industry related events and topics. Visitors find easy access to each company’s Official Website, Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia, and GoogleMap information.



You can visit their website at www.ActionSportsHOF.com , follow them on Facebook and Twitter, or contact their publicist at support@actionsportshof.com