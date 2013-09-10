Hallmark Acquires DaySpring

Siloam Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- DaySpring was founded in 1971 by Russ Flint, Dean Kerns, Don Leetch and Roy Lessin. Four Christian men who’s vision was to spread the work of God through the printed message. Their business venture started with a single Christian greeting card. The card’s picture depicted a man with despair evident on his face sitting by a Christmas tree after the gifts had been opened. The cover said “When you get right down to it”…the inside read, “the only thing that really matters is Jesus”. This single greeting card started the company running. The four men had a vision statement that has remained the same through the years and many changes to the company. “Connecting people with the heart of God through messages of hope and encouragement every day and everywhere.”



The company was founded in California and that first site remained the company’s home for eight years. After receiving the call from God those four men knew they had to make a major move with the company. Following the direction of the Lord they purchased land in Arkansas and constructed a brand new building. On their move to the new company site only thirty of their employees made the move with them. Shortly after the move to Arkansas DaySpring became a full service greeting card company for Christian bookstores. They began constructing new buildings and was on it’s way to becoming the leading distributor of Christian greeting cards. The Cook Communications Ministries formed a partnership with DaySpring which brought about even more changes.



Don Fletcher, president of Hallmark's North American personal expression business had this to say, “Although Hallmark has created products for Christian consumers for decades, we are fortunate to acquire DaySpring because its product lines closely complement our current efforts. DaySpring has built a dynamic organization by executing a successful business strategy and by paying careful attention to the preferences of the Christian consumer."



Contact: http://www.dayspring.com/gifts/