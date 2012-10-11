Halloween Candy Buy Back Supports Schools and Encourages Healthy Lifestyles Title Tag: Vancouver Orthodontist Buys Back Halloween Candy

Surrey, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- The sugary, sticky and gooey treats of Halloween are hard to resist, but they can wreak havoc on the teeth of Vancouver braces patients. And with a growing epidemic of obesity and diabetes, treats like those handed out on Halloween should be enjoyed in moderation.



These are all reasons why Vancouver orthodontist Dr. Aly Kanani started his Halloween candy buy-back program 5 years ago. Surrey Candy Buy Back is open to all Surrey and Delta children under the age of 18. Dr. Kanani is offering two dollars per pound for up to five pounds of candy turned in. And to make the deal even sweeter, the schools that have the most children participating in the program will receive a reward, too. The schools that have the most candy turned back in by their students can receive $200, $300 or the top prize of $500.



“I created the Surrey Candy Buy Back program to encourage children to strive to reach their fullest potential while at the same time being role models for others,” says Dr. Kanani, a Surrey Invisalign provider. “I want to minimize the negative impact candy and other unhealthy foods can have on the diets and teeth of our youth.”



The buy-back program will accept all new, wrapped candy. The collections will be donated to local drug rehab centres to encourage patients to substitute their drug use with candy, instead. Candy can be dropped off November 1st -14th and except for November 12th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Guilford Orthodontic Centre.



Encourage Proper Oral Cleaning Habits, Especially During Holidays



Halloween treats are fun for all of us to enjoy in moderation, but orthodontic patients should be especially careful to maintain proper oral hygiene after enjoying candies and desserts.



Orthodontic patients who wear standard metal braces need to be sure they brush and floss properly after snacks, especially those that can stick to their braces. The wires and brackets of braces create many nooks and crannies, and patients need to pay close attention to be sure they’ve cleaned their teeth fully. It’s also important to avoid candies or other foods that are extremely sticky or hard, as the can cause wires to break, which will send a patient back to the orthodontist’s chair.



Even Langley patients wearing Invisalign are not immune to the pitfalls of sugary treats around holidays. While Invisalign is removable, which makes cleaning teeth much easier, over-indulging in desserts and candies can leave sugary residue on the teeth, and over time, can create cavities, and contribute to gum disease and other problems.



“I work hard with my patients to give them the straight teeth they have always dreamed of,” says Dr. Kanani. “By encouraging healthy lifestyles with my patients, I’m encouraging them to not just protect their bodies, but their beautiful smiles as well.”



To learn more about the Surrey Candy Buy Back program, you can visit Dr. Kanani’s website dedicated just to the program or call 604-589-2212.



