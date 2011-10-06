The Best Kids Costumes Website Provides Parents With Costume Ideas for the Upcoming Halloween Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2011 -- A variety of children’s Halloween costumes are being offered at the Best Kids Costumes website in time for the 2011 Halloween season. Best Kids Costumes specializes in character costumes based on popular books and movies, classic Halloween costumes for girls, boys and toddlers, as well as animal and insect costumes. According to site owner Claire Semmers, Halloween is a favorite holiday for children because it allows them to express their creativity in full force.



“Kids love to play dress up, which is why Halloween is such a big occasion for them… besides the candy, of course” Semmers laughs. “We’ve built our affiliate store to be a kid’s costume headquarters, not just for Halloween, but for year round play. We sell many complete costumes, which is helpful for parents who want to pick up all the essentials in one place.”



Among some of Semmers’ top Halloween costume picks for kids:



* The pirate costume for boys and girls. The girls pirate costume consists of a layered black and pink dress, a head scarf and black arm warmers. Boys will receive a lace up shirt/vest combo, red velvet head scarf, chest and wrist straps, pants and boot covers. Both styles are available in sizes 4, 6, 8 and 10.



* The Lil Lobster toddler costume. According to Shepherd, both girls and boys can wear this full body lobster costume. It comes in a range of sizes, including: 6-12 months, 12-18 months and 18 months to 2T.



* Gingerbread Man costume: Based on the popular Shrek movie series, the kid’s gingerbread man costume comes with a mask and a jumpsuit. It comes in small, medium and large and is appropriate for both boys and girls.



About Best Kids Costumes:

Visitors to the Best Kids Costumes website will find classic cowgirl, ninja, princess and fairy costumes, as well as popular characters based on television and movie personalities.