Halloween Door Exclusively Available for the iPad and iPhone

Karnataka, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Nimblebug Entertainment announces the release of their fun Halloween app called Halloween Door. The app will be available on October 28th, 2013 at the AppStore and is exclusively available for the iPhone and iPad. Nimblebug has designed an app that enhances just about any Halloween experience. Whether one is a trick-or-treater or handing out the candy, the features of Halloween Door add fright and fun to the experience.



The app combines background music and sound effects to create an endless number of ambient sounds to enhance any Halloween experience. Background music and sound effects can be set to "random" and an ongoing random sequence of Halloween music and sounds will play through the user's iPhone. This is the perfect companion for devilish kids to use to have fun scaring their friends and bring excitement to the front doors they will visit on their evening's trick-or-treating.



Families who deck out their homes for Halloween and give away treats during the evening can use the Halloween Door app to create a spookier and more entertaining Halloween environment. Kids will love coming to the front doors of those homes who are broadcasting their own soundtrack.



Nimblebug Entertainment wants those looking for a fun Halloween to know that they have the app that will provide for a great Halloween soundtrack for any Halloween event, and add an extra dimension of sound to the experience. Halloween Door is the funnest app for Halloween 2013!



For Free Coupons and updates visit developers Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/halloweendoor).



The Halloween Door app is available in the iTunes AppStore by Earlier week of this Halloween 2013



Or, type 'Halloween Door' into the search window of the AppStore App on any iPhone of iPad.



More information about Halloween Door is available on their website at http://www.halloweendoor.com



Videos are available on their YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/halloweendoor



ABOUT NIMBLEBUG ENTERTAINMENT

Nimblebug Entertainment is a global gaming company dedicated to the Games for Ios(iPad & iPhone) , Android , Windows and Web. Redefining gaming with unique game play, Our team continues to create new levels for these games while developing new titles for millions of game lovers around the world .



CONTACT

Nimblebug Entertainment

Website: http://www.halloweendoor.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/halloweendoor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/halloweendoor

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/halloweendoor