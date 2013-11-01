Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Hundreds of millions of people around the world are planning to celebrate this Halloween, through the typical "door-to-door" trick or treating and costume parties. At the same time, Digiarty Software (www.winxdvd.com), one of the most influential and fastest growing multimedia software providers, is feeding those hunting for the most up-to-date and substantial DVD backup and video audio conversion tools with a once-a-year-only iPhone iPad Android software discount pack and a free DVD ripper. The promotion is effective on Halloween, All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, up until November 4.



"People, both young and old alike, are all eager to shake off the pressures of study, work and life, and many may want to spend a relaxed Halloween by watching good movies and enjoying interesting videos and music, " said Jack, SEO of Digiarty Software, "so we warmly provide WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro and Air Playit to the first 30 customers every day around Halloween."



The Halloween promotion is from October 21 to November 4. Everyone is summoned to grasp the chance and partake in the ongoing Halloween giveaway and discount, for the last four days, to get the most latest DVD ripper, DVD copy, video converter and streaming app at

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



* Apple Android Mobile DVD Ripper

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: A powerful Windows-based DVD ripping software to rip the newest DVDs, homemade DVDs and copy-protected DVDs to even the new iPad Mini with Retina Display, iPad Air, iPhone 5S/5C, iPod Touch, Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy tab, Google Nexus 7, HTC One, Kindle Fire HD, and so on, digitalize DVD into AVI, MP4, MOV, TS, WMV, MPEG, FLV, etc., as well as copy and backup DVD in four modes. Now Digiarty Software is giving away WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.



* iPhone iPad Android Applicable HD Video Converter

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: An all-in-one video software to convert HD/SD to SD videos, e.g., MKV to AVI, Blu-ray M2TS to MP4, WMV to MOV, AVCHD to MKV, etc., adapt incompatible videos to iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and mobile phones, Microsoft WP8, Xbox, Surface tab, Zune, Sony PSP, Xperia, Nokia, Blackberry and other handsets, produce photo slideshow videos and make video editing.



* 1:1 DVD Clone Software

WinX DVD Copy Pro: Have special skills to make a 100% original DVD copy without quality loss, including clone DVD to DVD disc, folder, ISO image and MPEG2 video file. It can repair bad sectors, back up DVD chapter, extract video/audio, mount ISO image and burn DVD folder/ISO image to DVD.



* Video Audio Streaming App

Air Playit: An extra gift in the software pack to stream all video and music (totally about 320 formats) to iPhone, iPad and Android via WiFi and 3G/4G network as a personal audio video cloud server.



Price and Availability

The WinX Halloween Gift Pack composed of four full-licensed PC programs for DVD ripping, DVD copy, video conversion and video audio streaming is available at affordable price $39.95, about 75% off.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum priced at $59.95 is now $0 because of Halloween giveaway.



All are waiting for you before the end of November 4 at Halloween holiday promotion Page: http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.