Halloween Special: Custom Greeting Cards Now on Sale at Leading NY Online Printer 4OVER4.COM

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The new 4OVER4.COM sale on greeting cards will be available for Halloween and a limited time after, and customers are advised to contact 4OVER4.COM or visit the website for more information. During the sale, 4OVER4.COM customers will be able to access new volume discounts and printing options.



Some of the additional printing options on offer during this time include low 50 and 25 minimums, dozens of new designs for the cards, and free blank envelopes for some order quantities.



For more information on 4OVER4.COM greeting cards including cards for Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Hanukkah, visit the product page: custom greeting cards.



Customers can also review printing and pricing options on the page. 4OVER4.COM allows customers to upload their own designs or choose from dozens of professional card designs, and all greeting cards are ready within 5 days, with same-day turnaround option available for rush orders.



A 4OVER4.COM spokesperson elaborated on the Halloween greeting cards sale:



“We all know how important greeting cards are – they are a part of our culture and social life. We simply can’t do without them, and as the holiday season approaches, it’s important to make them more accessible to the public, and that’s why we’ve launched our new sale on greeting cards for Halloween and a limited time after.”



Hurry while the offer lasts. For more information, contact 4OVER4.COM customer support on 1 718 932 2700 or send an email to support@4over4.com.



4OVER4.COM is a full-service online printing company, and customers can access a wide range of over 60 unique, high quality, and affordable printing products. Now on sale at 4OVER4.COM: mailing labels, make your own stickers, newsletters printing, personalized labels.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, a NYC Printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services. Since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, our corporate philosophy as well as our business practices, support sustainable environmental renewal. We are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.