1. The overall prevalence of definite radiographic Hallux Valgus was 29.8%.

2. Hallux valgus appears in at least 2% of children those who are aged 9 to 10 years, and almost half of adults, with a higher prevalence in women.

3. The estimates of Hallux Valgus prevalence were 23% in adults aged 18-65 years and 35.7% in older adults aged over 65 years.



1. Hallux Valgus market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hallux Valgus epidemiology and Hallux Valgus market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Hallux Valgus market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Hallux Valgus market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

"Hallux Valgus more commonly affects females than males."



Currently, Hallux Valgus treatment paradigm is still under clinical trials phase, and there are no approved therapies for the indication. However, various other Hallux Valgus treatment options are available that includes non-surgical treatments, surgical treatments management by physiotherapy. There are many operative techniques for hallux valgus correction. The decision on which surgical technique is used depends on the degree of deformity, the extent of degenerative changes of the first metatarsophalangeal joint and the shape and size of the metatarsal bone and phalangeal deviation. Recently, minimally invasive percutaneous techniques have gained importance and are currently being evaluated more scientifically.



The only available Hallux Valgus treatment options include non-surgical treatments, surgical treatments, management by physiotherapy and several other approaches to relieve the Hallux Valgus symptoms.



The non-surgical treatment of hallux valgus deformity can relieve the symptoms but cannot correct the deformity completely. Non-surgical care should especially be considered in patients with general hypermobility, ligamentous laxity or neuromuscular disorders because of the high recurrence rate. Footwear modification such as accommodating shoes with a wide toe-box, padding over the medial eminence, adjustments to the shoe, night splints or physical therapy and insoles majorly forms the non-operative treatment alternatives.



Various types of surgical treatment techniques can be followed depending upon the extent of the condition for the correction of hallux valgus. The surgical techniques involve the physician that recommend modified McBride procedure, Distal metatarsal osteotomy, Scarf osteotomy, Akin osteotomy, Corrective TMT arthrodesis, MTP joint arthrodesis, MTP joint arthroplasty and others.



