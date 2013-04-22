Halo Cigs Announces New Website with New Look, New Features, Same Great Products & Service

Pompton Plains, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Halo Cigs has launched a brand new version of their website complete with a new look, new features, new products, and some new pricing structures. Halo took a lot into consideration in the design of their website for easy navigation, accessibility and detailed product descriptions to make shopping easier for their customers.



New Features



Halo proudly presents their new Points and Rewards Program. Acquire Halo Points through a variety of ways to use towards e-liquid and other products. Halo Points will be credited to users accounts by participating and being an active member of the Halo Community. Users can receive points through purchases, “liking” Halo products and pages on Facebook, purchases from referrals, and writing product reviews. Once points have been accumulated and applied to an account, users can view the Halo Rewards Catalog and choose from a variety of free merchandise.



Another new addition to the Halo Cigs Website is the Chat Online feature. Users can simply open the chat box and speak with an online customer service representative. They will assist and answer any questions clients may have about Halo’s products or services. This interactive, real-time feature is intended to eliminate calling or e-mailing with lightning fast communication.



New Products



Halo is happy to introduce its brand new advanced electronic cigarette, the Triton Tank System. Available in a variety of battery options and capacities, the Triton Tank System provides longer battery life and usage time between recharges. All Triton Tanks are completely transparent and come in a variety of color options, while holding more liquid with 2.4ml capacity. Triton Tank System Starter Kits are available in ten different colors, sure to meet any style while providing the advanced performance users are expecting.



Halo also introduces their new line of Mini-Tanks exclusively for the G6 Electronic Cigarette. The G6 Mini-Tank provides greater performance and vapor production, while still holding the same amount of e-liquid as standard cartomizers. The G6 Mini-Tank uses a wick system to absorb user’s favorite e-liquid providing just the pure, clean taste of the liquid itself.



Also available are a full line of Halo Gift Certificates available in a variety of dollar amounts. Halo will send the gift certificate directly to your e-mail or any recipient of the users choice. They have no expiration date and can be used towards any merchandise on the Halo Cigs Website.



New G6 Pricing



Halo has lowered the price on all G6 Starter Kits and G6 Batteries. Get the same superior performance from the G6 Electronic Cigarette at even lower prices.



Aboout Halo Cigs

Founded in 2009, The Halo Company prides itself on manufacturing the highest quality American Made E-liquid available. Halo products are available through both retail and wholesale channels, and can be found at over 2500 retail locations in the US and abroad.