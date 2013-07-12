Halo Cigs Introduces Voodoo E-Liquid: Brand New E-Liquid Flavor

Pompton Plains, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Halo Cigs, makers of best American Made Premium E-liquid, the G6 Electronic Cigarette and Triton Tank System, proudly announce the launch of their new flavor, Voodoo E-liquid. Voodoo E-liquid has a mild tobacco base layered with a variety of different flavors including black currants, grapes, plums, a dash of cinnamon, then finished with the subtle essence of smooth vanilla. Voodoo E-liquid is like nothing users have experienced or tasted before with elements of sugar and spice balanced out with tobacco flavor. Voodoo E-liquid will vary in flavor profile when vaping making it as mysterious and enchanting as voodoo itself.



Halo Cigs Triton Tank System has received overwhelming responses and reviews since its introduction in April 2013. The Triton Tank System offers the best in an advanced electronic cigarette for either beginners or experienced users of the rapidly growing vaping community. The Triton Tank System is a clearomizer e-cig tank system incorporating the newest in e-cigarette technology. With a variety of battery options to choose from and transparent 2.4 ml capacity tanks, the Triton Tank System allows more control over user’s vaping experience. Triton Tank Starter Kits come in variety of vibrant and eye-catching colors with everything needed to experience the full performance of this advanced electronic cigarette.



Triton Variable Voltage Batteries are another option to have more control over vaping. Users can adjust voltage with the Triton Variable Voltage Twist Battery from anywhere between 3.3 to 4.8 volts allowing for more flavor and performance from their favorite e-liquids.



Triton Tank Replacement Coils are now available for the Triton Tanks. Triton Tank Replacement Coils are easy to change and a cost-effective solution to continually getting maximum performance from the Triton Tank System. Triton Tank Replacement Coils are available in low or high resistance for vaping e-liquid at higher or lower temperatures.



About Halo Cigs

Founded in 2009, The Halo Company prides itself on manufacturing the highest quality American Made E-liquid available. Halo products are available through both retail and wholesale channels, and can be found at over 2500 retail locations in the US and abroad.